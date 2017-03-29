Baba Sehgal’s Newest Rap Is Here & It’s Catchier Than Ever

Baba Sehgal

Baba Sehgal is infamous for his quirky and unconventional raps. There’s nothing the man can’t rap about. No, seriously. Remember the song about fried rice, and the gym? Now, he’s back again with a rap that is catchier than ever, and guess what it’s about? A chicken pizza! Yup, you read that right. And if you’re wondering what’s so special about this pizza, it’s KFC’s newest no crust chilli chicken pizza (how cool does that sound, btw?). And as you will see in the video, it completely blew his mind! So much, that he just had to come out with a special song for it.

He couldn’t contain his excitement and even dropped a hint over the weekend.

Humour apna witty rakhna, stomach apna empty rakhna, kal sey am humming kyunki kutch crazy is coming 😜 — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) March 26, 2017

And now, for the moment we’ve all been waiting for!

Hahaha do you love it or do you love it? He’s possibly the only person who could pull this off! Can we take a minute to talk about how catchy the song is though? I’m still humming “Chilli Chizza, I love my Chilli Chizza… Kya karun, I have to say sorry pizza!”

He has also challenged us KFC lovers to take up the #ChilliChizzaChallenge. All you have to do is rap 2-3 lines while doing his signature step and tag 5 other friends to do the same. He tagged Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Rannvijay Singha etc. on Facebook…. We’ll have to wait and see who does it first. PS – we know Team Missmalini is definitely going to give him competition with our rap! ;)

If you’re still curious and wondering what has got Baba going ga-ga, head to your nearest KFC right away!

For more updates, follow KFC India on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram. And stay tuned for our exclusive interview with the man himself!

This post is sponsored by KFC India