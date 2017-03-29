Bipasha Basu Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumours With These Tweets

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu

Rumours of Bipasha Basu‘s pregnancy have been doing the rounds since yesterday and it was being reported that Bips has told her team to not accept any more work offers for a while. But the actress has now come forth and rubbished these rumours via Twitter.

Here’s what she said.

The curiosity about me being pregnant…is sweet and a tad annoying. I am sorry to disappoint the ppl who are so eager for this to happen. — Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) March 28, 2017

We are not planning to have a baby right now.When we do plan..it will be joyous news which we will share with our well wishers then. — Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) March 28, 2017

The constant guessing game is tiring..as am more than straightforward person.So pls do not believe anything that gets written.Thank you all. — Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) March 28, 2017

There you have it. That should set it straight now.