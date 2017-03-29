Bipasha Basu Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumours With These Tweets

Divya Rao Mar . 29 . 2017
Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu

Rumours of Bipasha Basu‘s pregnancy have been doing the rounds since yesterday and it was being reported that Bips has told her team to not accept any more work offers for a while. But the actress has now come forth and rubbished these rumours via Twitter.

Here’s what she said.

There you have it. That should set it straight now.

2
TAGS
Bipasha Basu Karan Singh Grover
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Bipasha Basu
Mar . 28 . 2017Are Bipasha Basu & Karan Singh Grover Planning A Baby?
Mar . 27 . 2017Watch: Bipasha Basu Just Posted This Hilariously Real Workout Video
Mar . 15 . 2017Bipasha Basu In All White Is All That You Need To See Today
Mar . 11 . 2017Aww! Check Out Karan Singh Grover’s Love Note For Bipasha Basu
Mar . 10 . 2017Bipasha Basu Dishes Out An Open Letter After Being Accused Of Unprofessional Behaviour
Karan Singh Grover
Mar . 28 . 2017Are Bipasha Basu & Karan Singh Grover Planning A Baby?
Mar . 11 . 2017Aww! Check Out Karan Singh Grover’s Love Note For Bipasha Basu
Mar . 10 . 2017Bipasha Basu Dishes Out An Open Letter After Being Accused Of Unprofessional Behaviour
Mar . 7 . 2017Karan Singh Grover Takes A Stand After Bipasha Basu Is Accused Of Unprofessional Behaviour
Feb . 24 . 2017Bipasha Basu & KSG Are Looking Super Sexy In This Pool Selfie
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web