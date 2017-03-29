Eye-Catching Beauty Looks From The Hall Of Fame Red Carpet

Here at the MissMalini HQ as much as we love spotting our favourite celebrities at the airport or in their casual bests, we also love award season—especially when we zoom in over their whole look. Last night at the Hello! Hall Of Fame Awards‘ red carpet has a bevy of A-list stars. And while their outfits were stunning, a few offered up some eye-catching beauty looks to offer!

Anushka Sharma stuns in red lip with a contrasting pink shadow on her bottom lash line and an elegant up-do

Anushka Sharma

Katrina Kaif’s bronzed skin with a full set of lashes is subtle but striking

Katrina Kaif

Alia Bhatt’s crimped hair with natural and dewy makeup looked super

Alia Bhatt cute Selfie click at the #HelloHallOfFame Awards 2017 😍😍😍 Follow @entertainmenthunts A post shared by E N T E R T A I N M E N T (@entertainmenthunts) on Mar 28, 2017 at 9:54pm PDT

Kanika Kapoor kept her look in pink tones with an added flick liner

Kanika Kapoor

Disha Patani’s retro hair with a red pout was quite eyecatching

Disha Patani

Twinkle Khanna’s blushed cheeks, glossy lips and a blow-out was as pretty as her outfit

Twinkle Khanna

Who was you favourite?