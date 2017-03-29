How To Stay Safe Online

Privacy Heroines

As you’re reading this, you’re probably automatically logged into at least a couple of social media platforms along with your various email accounts. Now ask yourself the following questions:

1. When was the last time you changed your password?

2. Do you use the same password for your bank/email accounts and Facebook?

3. When did you last check your privacy settings on all platforms?

4. Have you turned on 2-step authentication for any networks?

5. Do you know if your messages on chatting apps are encrypted?

Some of you may wonder – I’m not a celebrity, no one is interested in hacking my accounts. Unfortunately, that may not be the case. At Chayn, we are constantly researching new ways we can help empower women using technology and we came across an increasing number of distressed women who had issues with their online safety. Many women give up having an online presence or resort to creating profiles using a fake name after leaving an abusive relationship. That’s when we realized we needed to do something. As our project head, Sarah Boutaib, puts it: “Chayn’s Online Privacy Guide will help women worldwide to learn to master the technology they use daily to become their best asset to look for their way out of the circle of violence.” With volunteers from 15+ countries, we created a DIY Online Safety Guide which is currently available in 9 different languages including English, Farsi, Pashto, Russian, Arabic, Spanish, French , Italian & Urdu. Our super cute and helpful securikitty will guide you through the journey of taking control of your online privacy.

We launched this guide after consulting with organisations working with survivors of abuse and stalking along with security experts and activists. It’s simple to follow and teaches you how to hide your tracks on email, browsers, Facebook and other platforms. Irrespective of your gender, location or situation, this guide will help you secure yourself online.

By taking some time out of your day and reading about online privacy you could be saving yourself from harmful situations in the future. Stay safe!