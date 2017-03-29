This Old Video Of Kareena Kapoor Dancing With Shahid Kapoor Is Going Viral

Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor used to date long long ago, and shared a great chemistry, as we all saw in Jab We Met. Due to reasons best known to them, the two parted ways and are now happily married to their respective other halves, with beautiful babies.

We adore Shahid and Mira Rajput, and Bebo and Saif Ali Khan top our list of favourite couple in the industry. You see, it all goes well in the end! But there’s no harm in revisiting the past once in a blue moon, right?

We recently came across this old video of Salman Khan and John Abraham dancing with Kareena, and wooing her to the title song of Mujhse Shadi Karogi. The twist? Her then beau Shahid makes an entry and she goes off with him, leaving John and Sallu disappointed.

It must have been romantic then, but looking back now, the video is a fun watch. Cheggit!

Deserves an ‘aww’, right?!