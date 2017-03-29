Ouch! This Is What Twinkle Khanna’s Son’s Friends Call Her

Mommy-son duo, #TwinkleKhanna & #AaravKumar bond big time at an event. Aren’t they the cutest? A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare) on Nov 30, 2016 at 3:38am PST

Twinkle Khanna is one of the coolest women out there. No, literally. Have you read her columns? It makes me wish I could be best friends with her! Alas, that will have to wait… Apart from being a badass, she’s also a hands-on mother, who often writes about the relationship she shares with her son Aarav. The two talk about everything under the sun and she likes to keep it that way.

Speaking about her relationship with him, she admitted to Bollywood Life that his friends call her ‘savage’.

I hope I am. I try to be. Aarav’s friends call me ‘savage’. I believe it’s a compliment in today’s times. It sounds awful, but I believe it’s a good thing. My son says so, at least.

While she is really chilled out, she is also a very protective mother.

See, I am a mother at the end of the day, so it’s my duty to protect my kids. I don’t like putting pictures of either Nitara or Aarav because they might be kids but they also need their privacy. Just because they have a well-known father or others in the family are public figures, you cannot compromise on their privacy. I don’t have issues with people clicking pictures of them when they go out with me. But I will try and keep them away from the limelight till they understand the value and consequences of it themselves.

Completely understandable.