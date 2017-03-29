PHOTOS: Karan Johar Finally Took His Twin Babies Home

Karan Johar

Karan Johar embraced parenthood with the birth of his twins Yash and Roohi through surrogacy last month. Obviously, we couldn’t have been any more happier for him, and are pretty sure he is going to be the coolest father to his kids.

Being born premature, the babies were kept in the NICU in a Mumbai hospital till they were in the pink of health. (Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukherjee were one of the few lucky ones to meet the precious little ones in the hospital). But the wait is now over, as KJo took Yash and Roohi home earlier today.

Check out these photos:

FIRST PICTURE -#karanjohar takes twins Yash and Roohi home A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla) on Mar 29, 2017 at 1:39am PDT

Yash and Roohi are finally home! :)