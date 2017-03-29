PHOTOS: Priyanka Chopra Chilling With The Cast & Crew Of Baywatch

Priyanka Chopra will soon be making her much awaited Hollywood debut with Baywatch. With stars like Dwayne Johnson, Zac Effron, Kelly Rohrbach and Jon Bass starring along with PeeCee, it’s going to be tough to decide whom to ogle at on the big screen.
The entire cast of Baywatch recently attended the Cinema Con event in Las Vegas and were surrounded by the models donning the iconic red swimsuit of the popular series.
Check out a few photos:
#Baywatch panel at Cinemacon @priyankachopra
All pictures here: https://t.co/cjDshFeYXT pic.twitter.com/QBCNQmWLkW
— Priyanka-Chopra.us (@PriyankaCentral) March 29, 2017
More pics of #Baywatch cast @priyankachopra pic.twitter.com/VpbjL2CXeK
— Priyanka-Chopra.us (@PriyankaCentral) March 29, 2017
Later, PC shared a video of herself on Twitter to express her excitement:
What's up #CinemaCon!!! @baywatchmovie #VictoriaLeeds #BeingBaywatch pic.twitter.com/buYZcdn5cL
— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 29, 2017
The Baywatch girls sure had a fun time at the event! Watch them singing Oops I Did It Again and having a baller time while at it:
Backstage at #CinemaCon #Baywatch @priyankachopra pic.twitter.com/m0pppJaaA2
— Priyanka-Chopra.us (@PriyankaCentral) March 29, 2017
PC, ain’t nobody cooler than thou!