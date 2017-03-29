PHOTOS: Priyanka Chopra Chilling With The Cast & Crew Of Baywatch

Team MissMalini Mar . 29 . 2017
Priyanka Chopra | HollywoodLife

Priyanka Chopra will soon be making her much awaited Hollywood debut with Baywatch. With stars like Dwayne Johnson, Zac Effron, Kelly Rohrbach and Jon Bass starring along with PeeCee, it’s going to be tough to decide whom to ogle at on the big screen.

The entire cast of Baywatch recently attended the Cinema Con event in Las Vegas and were surrounded by the models donning the iconic red swimsuit of the popular series.

Check out a few photos:

This happened 👀😶😄🙌🏼 #CinemaCon #BeBaywatch

A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on

Later, PC shared a video of herself on Twitter to express her excitement:

The Baywatch girls sure had a fun time at the event! Watch them singing Oops I Did It Again and having a baller time while at it:

PC, ain’t nobody cooler than thou!

