Priyanka Chopra Steals The Spotlight At CinemaCon In This Asymmetrical Dress

Being bad is so much more fun! #Baywatch cast at #cinemacon2017 #victorialeeds #BeBaywatch @therock @zacefron @alexannadaddario @kellyrohrbach @thejonbass A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Mar 28, 2017 at 8:02pm PDT

The entire cast of Baywatch got together for the promotions at Las Vegas CinemaCon but we could only stare at Priyanka Chopra‘s outfit. With such edgy asymmetrical cuts and an equally sexy silhouette, it’s hard just to look once. Don’t you agree?

Priyanka Chopra | Image credit: Priyanka Chopra’s InstaStory

She accessorises the ensemble with black ankle length booties and a pair of drop-earrings. Her hair & makeup was as fabulous as her dress. Take a closer look and be impressed!

GORGEOUS 😍 #priyankachopra #pantene #wce #baywatch #CinemaCon #cinemacon2017 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Daily (@priyankadaily) on Mar 28, 2017 at 10:09pm PDT

