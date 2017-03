Shahid Kapoor & Mira Kapoor

At the Hello! Hall Of Fame awards that took place last night, Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor received the Most Stylish Couple award. Quite deservingly so, as Shahid and Mira make a great couple and never fail to make an impact.

Shahid took to Instagram to thank Hello! for the award and also mentioned that Mira was really happy with her first ever award. Check it out here:

Thank you hello for the award. Made Mira very happy. Her first 😊🔥 A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Mar 29, 2017 at 2:57am PDT

Awww! Could they be any cuter?! I am guessing not!