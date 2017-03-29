Sonam Kapoor & Twinkle Khanna In The EXACT Same Sari

Sonam Kapoor & Twinkle Khanna

We spotted Twinkle Khanna at the Hello! Hall of Fame Awards looking uber-stylish in this fringed sari by designer duo Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla.

Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla for #VogueHeartsSari at AIFW AW’17

It was the same sari as showcased in the #VogueHeartsSari show at Amazon Fashion Week this year.

Twinkle Khanna

While Twinkle opted for this sari in a dark creme hue, Sonam Kapoor was spotted wearing this exact same sari in a mint green in January this year at the Kalyan Jeweller launch in Dubai. While Sonam tied her hair in a sleek bun, Twinkle left her tresses open for this look.

