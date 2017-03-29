The Year Of The Shoulder

Mitali K. Bhandari (The Closet Stylist) Mar . 29 . 2017

Silver and gold details ✨ @renamedapparel top @baublebar collar necklace @thpshop.co rings

A post shared by Stephanie Mooney (@stephlovesstyle) on

This is THE shoulder baring year! By now you should hopefully have at least one (or all) of these styles in your closet. Can you think of any other body part that remains flattering no matter how many brownies you wolf down? Yup! That would be your shoulders.

Fried eggs

A post shared by Alexa (@alexachung) on

From runway to street style, shoulder-baring outfits have ruled and are having an encore year! The trend is sexy and a bit flirtatious while still looking classy, which is what we want. Enough chit chat without further ado here’s a quick walk through of the different shoulder-baring styles and how-to style them tips.

With A Pair Of Pants

OOTD by @thesalahsisters – YAY?

A post shared by OOTD Magazine (@ootdmagazine) on

Let’s try and do away with our skinny jeans just this once. Put on a pair of cropped frayed ones instead, don’t pout! Slip on a pair of wide leg trousers or a chic pair of high-waisted cropped pants. This will more than makeup for the skinny jeans void.

With A Skirt

The shoulder baring look is so versatile that it can even amp up your skirt-wearing game. How do you like that?

OOTD by @forstellajames – YAY?

A post shared by OOTD Magazine (@ootdmagazine) on

With all of the above, experiment with different tucks and belts. Try a full tuck, a half tuck or leave your shirt out. You will be surprised as to what a difference a simple tuck or a belt can make to pull your entire outfit together.

#StyleTip: Want to convert your fav off shoulder into a one shoulder? Simply pull one shoulder down. You did not think of doing that, did you? Shhh! Don’t tell the designers.

OOTD by @thriftsandthreads – YAY?

A post shared by OOTD Magazine (@ootdmagazine) on

Now go out and warm up the evening with your cold shoulders!

1
TAGS
Cold shoulder off shoulder outfit inspiration Style Style spotting trend Trend Alert
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Cold shoulder
Sep . 27 . 2016Video: Pooja Hegde Decodes The Off-Shoulder Trend With 3 Different Looks!
Aug . 7 . 2015How To Rock The Cold Shoulder Look: Street Style DECODED!
off shoulder
Dec . 16 . 2016Cute Dresses You Need In your Closet For The Holidays
Nov . 27 . 2016All The Bare Looks Of The Week
Sep . 27 . 2016Video: Pooja Hegde Decodes The Off-Shoulder Trend With 3 Different Looks!
Aug . 15 . 201610 Investment Pieces That Will Never Go Out Of Style
Feb . 11 . 2016The Off-Shoulder Dress Every Girl Should Rock At The Next Cocktail Party
More Fashion
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web