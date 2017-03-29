Travel In Style With These Statement Bags

Recently Resident Firefly @karunaezara took a few of our favourite #burlap bags transatlantic to test them on different shores. Here's our turquoise #originalburlapduffel sitting pretty on the shores of #LakeMichigan and WOULD YOU JUST LOOK AT THOSE COTTON CANDY CLOUDS?! Makes us want to start booking trips to the seaside right away… #farandwide #turquoisetuesday #makeeachdaycount #bluerthanthesky #theburlapppeople #greenliving #bags #burlap #ecoconscious #sustainable #handcrafted #makeinindia
With summer comes the urge to runway from your city life and travel to some place ah-mazing! Travel style is getting all the attention these days thanks to celebrities’ impeccable airport spotting. Check out few statement bags we have dished out for you, so you too can rock your travel wardrobe.
1. Blanket Bag By Balenciaga
The Blanket Bag by Balenciaga featured in @NumeroChina March Issue. Styling by #SharonChiu, photography by #YuCong. The Blanket Bag is available on Balenciaga.com and at your local store. Contact your nearest boutique using the store locator on Balenciaga.com. Link in bio. #Balenciaga #SS17 #Blanket #Bag
2. Rose Gold Addiction From Tumi
3. Lena Handbag In Python Print From Laykh
4. Barrel Duffel Bag From Sahil Aneja
5. Laptop Bag From PropShop
6. Bucket Bag Duffel By Cord
7. Grunge Bagpack From The Burlaap People
So which bag are you planning to take on your next vacation?