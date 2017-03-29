Travel In Style With These Statement Bags

Hrishitaa Sharma Mar . 29 . 2017

With summer comes the urge to runway from your city life and travel to some place ah-mazing! Travel style is getting all the attention these days thanks to celebrities’ impeccable airport spotting. Check out few statement bags we have dished out for you, so you too can rock your travel wardrobe.

1. Blanket Bag By Balenciaga

2. Rose Gold Addiction From Tumi

Trailblazing with @beyondthemag. #PerfectingTheJourney Photo: @amylombard

A post shared by TUMI (@tumitravel) on

3. Lena Handbag In Python Print From Laykh

4. Barrel Duffel Bag From Sahil Aneja

5. Laptop Bag From PropShop

Classic 9-5 laptop sleeve we cannot get our eyes off! 🔥 #propshop24 #propshop24fashion

A post shared by PropShop24 – Curators of Cool (@propshop24) on

6. Bucket Bag Duffel By Cord

7. Grunge Bagpack From The Burlaap People

So which bag are you planning to take on your next vacation?

