Varun Dhawan Just Strutted Into Our Style Hall of Fame

Zina Tasreen Mar . 29 . 2017
Varun Dhawan

With his last release Varun Dhawan announced himself as a bona fide movie star — and he is sure dressing like one these days. Take, for instance, the Hello! Hall of Fame Awards 2017 last night, where he brought proper pomp and circumstance with his outfit.

Varun Dhawan in Brooks Brothers, Thomas Pink and O’Keeffe

He decided to go the black-tie route, opting for a shawl-collar velvet dinner jacket in the most sinful shade of green. With something as striking as the Brooks Brothers dinner jacket, a single element out of place is enough to drag down the look to the try-hard territory. And this is exactly what Varun (and his stylist, Vainglorious) was mindful of, choosing to set off the number with classic accessories like a crisp white dress shirt, a nicely-proportioned bow-tie, Presidential-fold white pocket square and patent double monks.

Varun Dhawan

This was the epitome of vintage glam, which, incidentally, was the dress code for the event. Nicely done, Varun — we look forward to you regaling us with both your films and sartorial choices.

Pix: Viral Bhayani for MissMalini

