The Weirdest Tools People Are Using To Blend Their Makeup

If there’s one thing I’m assured off, is that the beauty world never ceases to amaze me. While there are always new releases, products, tools and terms for everything related to makeup and hair, there also comes the absurd and weird trends people follow. Right about now, the Instagram world has developed an obsessive attachment to weird way on how one can blend their makeup.
You heard right… Sponges and beauty blenders just don’t cut it anymore. There were tampons, condoms, tomatoes and most recently hard boiled eggs! Scroll down to know how exactly they’re being used…
Condoms
Tampons
Bra Inserts
Hard boiled eggs
EGG BLENDING SPONGE I have seen loads of beauty hacks using different things as blending sponge like 🍅, kitchen scourer, pads even condoms (I would have loved to try that but I would have to answer loads of questions from hubby lol) so I took it a notch by using a HARD BOILED EGG 🍳 Sienna had a filled day laughing so hard she said 'oh Mummy you are crazy and I love it' lol. Well anyway did it work YES it did, would I use it again hmmmm MAYBE . Would you try this hack? Yes or No. What you think? Let me know what other Instagram Beauty Hack you have tried and it actually worked for you.
As eerie and unusual as these might be, they seem to have hit the beauty world with a bang! What are your thoughts?