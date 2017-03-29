The Weirdest Tools People Are Using To Blend Their Makeup

If there’s one thing I’m assured off, is that the beauty world never ceases to amaze me. While there are always new releases, products, tools and terms for everything related to makeup and hair, there also comes the absurd and weird trends people follow. Right about now, the Instagram world has developed an obsessive attachment to weird way on how one can blend their makeup.

You heard right… Sponges and beauty blenders just don’t cut it anymore. There were tampons, condoms, tomatoes and most recently hard boiled eggs! Scroll down to know how exactly they’re being used…

Condoms

Tampons

Tampon or beauty blender YOU DECIDE 😂 lol I think we know what we like more. Laugh at this! A post shared by Ashley Blue DeFrancesco (@ashleybluedef) on Feb 25, 2017 at 10:19am PST

Bra Inserts

Makeup gurus are using silicone bras to apply their makeup for a flawlessly finished look. #siliconebra #insiderbeauty A post shared by INSIDER beauty (@insiderbeauty) on Dec 12, 2016 at 10:18am PST

Hard boiled eggs

As eerie and unusual as these might be, they seem to have hit the beauty world with a bang! What are your thoughts?