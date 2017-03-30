Alia Bhatt Brings Sexy Back On The Grazia Cover

Grazia celebrates its 9th anniversary issue with Alia Bhatt on the cover looking like a total star girl! Alia dons Dior, Tommy Hilfiger and Savio Jon and gives us some sultry vibes. Celebrity stylist Ekta Rajani puts this look together that really marks the high fashion journey of Grazia so far.

The master behind her hair and makeup is none other than Elton J Fernandez and we love how he brings the extra oomph to this cover with his creativity.

