Alia Bhatt Brings Sexy Back On The Grazia Cover

Hrishitaa Sharma Mar . 30 . 2017

Grazia celebrates its 9th anniversary issue with Alia Bhatt on the cover looking like a total star girl! Alia dons Dior, Tommy Hilfiger and Savio Jon and gives us some sultry vibes. Celebrity stylist Ekta Rajani puts this look together that really marks the high fashion journey of Grazia so far.

The master behind her hair and makeup is none other than Elton J Fernandez and we love how he brings the extra oomph to this cover with his creativity.

What do you guys like the most about this cover? Tell us in the comments below.

0
TAGS
Alia Bhatt celebrity fashion Celebrity outfit celebrity style Dior Ekta Rajani Grazia Savio Jon Tommy Hilfiger
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Alia Bhatt
Mar . 30 . 2017Alia Bhatt Opens Up On Her Marriage Plans
Mar . 29 . 2017After Ayan Mukherjee, Guess Who Was The Next Celeb To Meet Karan Johar’s Twins
Mar . 29 . 2017Eye-Catching Beauty Looks From The Hall Of Fame Red Carpet
Mar . 28 . 201717 Celebrities That Look Amazing Without Makeup
Mar . 27 . 20177 Times Alia Bhatt’s Sneaker Game Was Unbeatable
celebrity fashion
Mar . 30 . 2017We’re Loving Sushmita Sen’s ‘Lady In Red’ Look
Mar . 30 . 2017We Need To Get Our Hands On Monica Dogra’s Tasseled Lehenga
Mar . 30 . 2017Spotted: Anushka Sharma & Esha Gupta’s Comfy Airport Style
Mar . 29 . 2017Sonam Kapoor & Twinkle Khanna In The EXACT Same Sari
Mar . 29 . 2017All The Stylish Celebs From The Hello! Hall Of Fame Awards
More Fashion
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web