Alia Bhatt Opens Up On Her Marriage Plans

Alia Bhatt has an enviable career graph. She began working at the ripe age of 18 and has since then delivered a string of hits, making her one of the most bankable stars we have today. Her recent film Badrinath Ki Dulhania had her play a bride-to-be and spoke about the topic of marriages in India. In a recent interview with India Today, she was asked about what her plans for marriage are, to which she said,

I do want to settle down early because I have an advantage of having started off (my career) very early. That way, I can get done with it and continue. Also, I don’t want to settle down too late in life because that also has its own issues. But honestly, I’m not thinking about it or planning as of now.

When asked about the notion that actress’ have a shelf life, she added,

Earlier, we used to say that an actresses’ shelf life lasts only until she gets married. But I don’t think that’s true anymore. That has completely changed, especially with the way Bebo has gone about her marriage and even her pregnancy. Even after getting married, she did really well in a few tough films. And now, although she delivered a baby a few months back, she is readying to get back to shooting. I think that’s the way it should be for an actor. You shouldn’t stop acting just because you settle down, and I also don’t plan to go that way.

