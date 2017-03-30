This Diya Aur Baati Hum Actor Is All Set To Get Married!

Sukriti Gumber Mar . 30 . 2017
Anas Rashid

Anas Rashid, who played the male lead, Suraj in Diya Aur Baati Hum, is soon going to tie the knot with a girl of his parents’ choice. Anas was earlier linked to actress, Rati Pandey, but none of them ever confirmed their relationship.

Now, as per reports, Anas is getting married to Heena, a girl from his hometown. Reportedly, the two will get married this year itself. There is an age difference of 14 years between them (Anas is 38, Heena is 24), the actor revealed.

Earlier, when Anas was quizzed about his marriage, he denied saying he will get married once his show wraps up, to a girl of his parents’ choice. Well, he kept his word! Congratulations, Anas and Heena!

