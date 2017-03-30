Here’s What Happened When Bipasha Basu Met Her Ex Rana Daggubati

Rana Duggubati and Bipasha Basu

While a tabloid recently reported that ex-flames Bipasha Basu and Rana Daggubati shared cold vibes at a recent event in Hyderabad, sources reveal that it was far from the truth.

Reveals a source, “Bipasha and Rana greeted each other and were cordial. They were both there to promote a cause in Hyderabad and shared mutual respect for one another. Bipasha was happy to attend the event and met several other names from the Southern film industry who were present there as well.”

