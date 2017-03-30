Here’s What Happened When Bipasha Basu Met Her Ex Rana Daggubati

Swagata Dam Mar . 30 . 2017
Rana Duggubati and Bipasha Basu

While a tabloid recently reported that ex-flames Bipasha Basu and Rana Daggubati shared cold vibes at a recent event in Hyderabad, sources reveal that it was far from the truth.

Reveals a source, “Bipasha and Rana greeted each other and were cordial. They were both there to promote a cause in Hyderabad and shared mutual respect for one another. Bipasha was happy to attend the event and met several other names from the Southern film industry who were present there as well.”

What do you think actually happened, guys?

0
TAGS
Bipasha Basu Rana Daggubati
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Rana Daggubati
Oct . 8 . 2016This Indian Star Is Dubbing For Tom Hanks In Inferno!
Oct . 5 . 2016Rana Daggubati’s Beefed Up Look For Baahubali: The Conclusion Is Mind-Blowing
Aug . 5 . 2016These Superstars Can’t Get Enough Of This Game And It’s Not Pokemon Go!
Jan . 22 . 2016Haha! Ranna Daggubati Played The Funniest Prank On His Baahubali Co-Star Prabhas!
Aug . 31 . 2015Day 5 At Lakmé Fashion Week Proved That Fall Isn’t Just Black & White
Bipasha Basu
Mar . 29 . 2017Bipasha Basu Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumours With These Tweets
Mar . 28 . 2017Are Bipasha Basu & Karan Singh Grover Planning A Baby?
Mar . 27 . 2017Watch: Bipasha Basu Just Posted This Hilariously Real Workout Video
Mar . 15 . 2017Bipasha Basu In All White Is All That You Need To See Today
Mar . 11 . 2017Aww! Check Out Karan Singh Grover’s Love Note For Bipasha Basu
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web