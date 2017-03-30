Here’s Why Karan Johar’s Friends Will Have To Wait A While Longer To Meet His Twins

Karan Johar

Karan Johar brought his twins home yesterday morning after they spent nearly 2 months in the NICU of a Mumbai hospital. The babies, who were born nearly 2.5 months premature, were regularly monitored by the doctors till they gained health and were fit to be taken home.

Many celebs, including Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra visited Karan’s house yesterday to meet his babies, but the new father has been reportedly advised to restrict the number of guests, lest the newborns catch infection. According to reports, a special crib has been designed for the babies with nets to protect them from the bad air, as they are quite prone to infection at this stage.

Uh-oh! But as this is for the betterment of the babies, we are sure nobody will mind waiting an extra bit longer to meet them. But fret not, there’s some good news too! According to Mid-day, the babies were less than 1.5 kgs at the time of their birth, but their weight has nearly doubled in the last 51 days.

Here’s wishing loads of love and good health to Yash and Roohi!