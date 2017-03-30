Is Teasing Bad For Your Hair?

This ones for you @danielbauermakeupandhair ❤️❤️ @sabyasachiofficial @isharya @minerali A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani) on Sep 3, 2016 at 9:05am PDT

Whether you’ve tried to create a bouffant or are just looking to salvage your limp locks, chances are that you’ve tried teasing your hair. Whilst this method is great at providing an instant dose of volume, it can lead to lot of damage if it’s done badly.

The back-and-forth motion used in this technique often cause breakage and split ends. Plus, it leads to knots and tangles. However, that doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t tease your hair! In order to protect your precious locks, all you have to do is follow these easy steps:

Step One: Start With Dry Hair

Never ever tease wet hair unless you really want to destroy it! Make sure your mane is 100% dry before beginning.

Conair 1875-Watt Pro Styler | Source: Conair

Step Two: Detangle

Although it may seem counterintuitive, use a wide tooth comb to ease out any knots. Smooth hair is always the best canvas.

Vega Large De-Tangling Comb | Source: Vega

Step Three: Add Texture

Add a little grip to your locks with the help of a dry texturising spray.

MoroccanOil Dry Texture Spray | Source: MoroccanOil

Step Four: Brush Away

Skip the comb and opt for a teasing brush with boar bristles to minimise the damage. Rather than going back-and-forth, brush your hair in a downward motion only. Work in small sections.

Ikonic Teasing Brush | Source: Ikonic

Step Five: Set It

Once you are done teasing, smoothen the top of your hair. Finish off with a spritz of hairspray so that your hard work doesn’t go to waste.

L’Oreal Elnett Satin Extra Strong Hold Hair Spray | Source: Ulta

These 5 steps are really all it takes to get voluminous hair. When you are done for the day, work in a bit of leave-in conditioner to help break up the knots. Then, wash and comb it out.