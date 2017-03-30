“It Is Not Meant To Be” – Arbaaz Khan On His Marriage With Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan

Arbaaz Khan and his wife Malaika Arora Khan separated almost about three years ago, and since then, there have been rumours of a possible reconciliation. While Arbaaz came forth and opened up about dating a Romanian girl, Malaika has maintained her silence. DNA asked him if they plan to ever get back together and here’s what he said.

I feel, if we had to get more time, we would have got back by now. The fact that we haven’t, means it is not meant to be. I wouldn’t want to speak for her. I kept my option open despite us parting ways, and I gave it a little time, whether it was a year or two years before I moved on in certain ways. Even as far as dating somebody is concerned. So I guess if that was to happen it would have happened in the first six months, or one year. It didn’t and it’s been almost three years now.

He also opened up on how his son dealt with it.

He is quite smart. He turns 15 this year. He is a great boy. In fact, in the years that we have been apart, my son has focused on his studies, on his health, athletics and whatever else he is doing. Which is very credible because he could have very well used our separation as an excuse and said, ‘I don’t feel like studying’ or got into bad company. My son has excelled in everything. We have realised that he knew that there was a situation in the family and he put his focus into his activities and full credit to him. There is a parenting that still happens and we are more careful with him. He has got into great hobbies, has started doing card tricks, he learned them on YouTube. He is very good at cards and some tricks have taken him eight months to master. That is very impressive.

Props for dealing with this so well.