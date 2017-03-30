“It Is Not Meant To Be” – Arbaaz Khan On His Marriage With Malaika Arora

Divya Rao Mar . 30 . 2017
Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan

Arbaaz Khan and his wife Malaika Arora Khan separated almost about three years ago, and since then, there have been rumours of a possible reconciliation. While Arbaaz came forth and opened up about dating a Romanian girl, Malaika has maintained her silence. DNA asked him if they plan to ever get back together and here’s what he said.

I feel, if we had to get more time, we would have got back by now. The fact that we haven’t, means it is not meant to be. I wouldn’t want to speak for her. I kept my option open despite us parting ways, and I gave it a little time, whether it was a year or two years before I moved on in certain ways. Even as far as dating somebody is concerned. So I guess if that was to happen it would have happened in the first six months, or one year. It didn’t and it’s been almost three years now.

He also opened up on how his son dealt with it.

He is quite smart. He turns 15 this year. He is a great boy. In fact, in the years that we have been apart, my son has focused on his studies, on his health, athletics and whatever else he is doing. Which is very credible because he could have very well used our separation as an excuse and said, ‘I don’t feel like studying’ or got into bad company. My son has excelled in everything. We have realised that he knew that there was a situation in the family and he put his focus into his activities and full credit to him. There is a parenting that still happens and we are more careful with him. He has got into great hobbies, has started doing card tricks, he learned them on YouTube. He is very good at cards and some tricks have taken him eight months to master. That is very impressive.

Props for dealing with this so well.

0
TAGS
Arbaaz Khan Malaika Arora Khan
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Arbaaz Khan
Mar . 29 . 2017Arbaaz Khan Opens Up About Dating A Romanian Girl
Jan . 9 . 2017Arbaaz Khan Opens Up On His Equation With Malaika Arora Post Their Separation
Dec . 31 . 2016Photo Alert: Arbaaz Khan & Malaika Arora Are Chilling Together In Goa
Dec . 11 . 2016Koffee With Karan: The 5 Best Moments From The Salman, Arbaaz & Sohail Khan Episode
Dec . 1 . 2016Malaika Arora & Arbaaz Khan To Get Divorced In May 2017
Malaika Arora Khan
Mar . 27 . 2017Malaika Arora Khan Makes Emerald Green Our Favourite Colour
Mar . 11 . 2017PHOTOS: Salman Khan, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar & Others Party Hard!
Feb . 23 . 2017Just Some More Photos Of Malaika Arora Looking Unbelievably Sexy As She Does Her Daily Chores
Jan . 27 . 2017Malaika Arora Khan Looks Super Sexy In Her New Bikini Photo
Jan . 25 . 2017Malaika Arora Khan Is All Class In This Monochrome #OOTD
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web