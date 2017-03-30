Did Kamya Punjabi Just Reveal The Real Reason Behind Her Split With Karan Patel?

Karan Patel and Kamya Punjabi

Kamya Punjabi and Karan Patel‘s whirlwind romance was known to everyone in the TV industry. It came as a shock to many when the two parted ways and the latter went on to marry Ankita Bhargav.

Ankita Bhargav, Karan Patel

Although Karan and Ankita are happily married for almost 2 years now – one cannot help but wonder what caused Karan and Kamya to split when the two were quite evidently in love with each other. Recently, Kamya spoke to SpotboyeE about the her best friend Pratyusha Bannerjee‘s depression in her last days. She revealed that she too, was undergoing through severe depression due to a heartbreak.

When probed further about her relationship, she said:

He simply walked out on me when my world revolved around him. Without my knowledge, he was having an affair.

She also said she has no plans to find love again:

I have become a bit bitter in life. As of now, I am very much single and there’s no one on the horizon. Kal ka kisko malum? Actually it’s written on my forehead ‘Stay away from me’.

Good things shall happen, Kamya! Wait for it!