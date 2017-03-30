Did Kamya Punjabi Just Reveal The Real Reason Behind Her Split With Karan Patel?

Sukriti Gumber Mar . 30 . 2017
Karan Patel and Kamya Punjabi

Kamya Punjabi and Karan Patel‘s whirlwind romance was known to everyone in the TV industry. It came as a shock to many when the two parted ways and the latter went on to marry Ankita Bhargav.

Ankita Bhargav, Karan Patel

Although Karan and Ankita are happily married for almost 2 years now – one cannot help but wonder what caused Karan and Kamya to split when the two were quite evidently in love with each other. Recently, Kamya spoke to SpotboyeE about the her best friend Pratyusha Bannerjee‘s depression in her last days. She revealed that she too, was undergoing through severe depression due to a heartbreak.

When probed further about her relationship, she said:

He simply walked out on me when my world revolved around him. Without my knowledge, he was having an affair.

She also said she has no plans to find love again:

I have become a bit bitter in life. As of now, I am very much single and there’s no one on the horizon. Kal ka kisko malum? Actually it’s written on my forehead ‘Stay away from me’.

Good things shall happen, Kamya! Wait for it!

16
TAGS
Ankita Bhargav Kamya Punjabi Karan Patel
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Kamya Punjabi
Mar . 30 . 2017Pratyusha Banerjee’s Ex Rahul Raj Singh wants To File An FIR Against Kamya Punjabi
Jan . 2 . 2017Kamya Punjabi Shared This Heartbreaking Message For Pratyusha Banerjee
Oct . 17 . 2016Rahul Raj Singh Files A Defamation Case Against Kamya Punjabi!
Sep . 21 . 2016Kamya Punjabi Had Trouble Shooting A Scene Because It Reminded Her Of Pratyusha
May . 28 . 2016EXCLUSIVE: Kamya Punjabi Reacts To The Rumours Of Karan Patel Cheating On Her With Pratyusha Banerjee
Karan Patel
Mar . 28 . 2017Ankita Bhargava Slams Trolls Who Called Her Darker Than Husband Karan Patel
Feb . 8 . 2017VIDEO: Woah! Karan Patel Looks Unrecognizable In His New Avatar!
Dec . 29 . 2016PHOTOS: These TV Hotties Are Chilling In Amsterdam This New Year
Dec . 17 . 2016Karan Patel Reportedly Assaulted A TV Channel’s Office Boy
Nov . 9 . 201621 Photos Of The Cast Of Ye Hai Mohabbatein Having A Blast In Australia
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web