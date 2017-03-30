Karan Johar Had A Hilarious Reaction When He Heard Kangana Ranaut’s Name

Sukriti Gumber Mar . 30 . 2017
Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar

Karan Johar has cleared his stand on nepotism for once and for all (we hope) with his recent blog post where he defended his casting choices and claimed that most people are guilty of nepotism. KJo’s war of words with Kangana led to a huge debate on nepotism in the film industry.

At the launch of Ustad Amjad Ali Khan‘s book, Master on Masters, Karan had a funny conversation with Suhel Seth – that involved Kangana Ranaut. The conversation that reportedly happened was such that Suhel complimented Karan that he did not look his age, 44, to which he replied that he was honoured to listen something polite from him.

Suhel then said that he doesn’t “believe in politics of hatred and that affection has a much more charming virtue. Karan then said:

I have three words to ask- who are you?

Pat came the reply, “Kangana”, after which Karan laughed and said:

Really? Then I am going to run out of here.

Well well! Wonder what Kangana has to say about this fun little chat!

Kangana Ranaut Karan Johar
