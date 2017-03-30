We’re Loving Sushmita Sen’s ‘Lady In Red’ Look

Sanaa Shah Mar . 30 . 2017


We recently figured that Sushmita Sen is in New York and is looking fabulous as ever. She was spotted in a bright red knee-length coat, which she paired with a pair of dark tan boots having a maroon hue to it. She accessorised this look with a maroon sling and with a contrasting scarf around her neck. We can say she was dressed in almost shades of red from head-toe hence we said we loved her ‘lady in red’ look. With her hair blow-dried to perfection, she looked absolutely stunning.

Are you guys loving one tone look as much as we are? Let us know by commenting below.

