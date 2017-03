Yesterday, we shared a photo of Karisma Kapoor‘s night out with with Rhea Kapoor and a bunch of their other girlfriends in London. And now, Lolo has shared a picture with her shopping buddy, Kareena Kapoor. See the two sisters striking a pose while indulging in some retail therapy in London.

Who's ur favourite shopping partner ? #sistersquadgoals👯#sisterlove❤️#london🇬🇧 A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Mar 30, 2017 at 1:56am PDT

Picture perfect. The Kapoor sisters never cease to exude swag!