Abhishek Bachchan, Araadhya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai‘s father, Krishnaraj Rai passed away a few days ago after fighting a long battle with cancer. The family gathered for a prayer meeting earlier today to pay respects to the departed soul. Aishwarya Rai arrived with Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Araadhya Bachchan.

Here are a few photos:

Lots of love and strength to the family!