PHOTOS: Salman Khan Is In Maldives To Celebrate Nephew Ahil Sharma’s First Birthday

Here wishing my love,mylife,my world,my lil man who's given me a reason to believe in love, life and togetherness forever. Thank you for teaching me, so many meanings of words I used and I dint understand, thank you for giving life to me , thank you for filling every void I had thank u for being u !Love u Ahil ! #ahilturns1 @amillafushi

A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma) on Mar 29, 2017 at 2:16pm PDT