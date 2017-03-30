PHOTOS: Salman Khan Is In Maldives To Celebrate Nephew Ahil Sharma’s First Birthday

Team MissMalini Mar . 30 . 2017

Salman Khan and his family are on a family vacation in Maldives to celebrate sister Arpita Khan Sharma‘s son, Ahil’s first birthday. Salman and the rest of the family including Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora, Alvira Khan and husband Atul Agnihotri, Amrita Arora, Salma Khan, Helen and rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur are chilling at the scenic location.

Check out these photos of the Khan clan ringing in Ahil’s birthday:

Ahil's birthday crew ! #ahilturns1 @amillafushi

A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma) on

@arbaazkhanofficial #ahilturns1 @amillafushi

A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma) on

Us ! @aaysharma #ahilturns1 @amillafushi

A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma) on

#ahilturns1 @amillafushi

A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma) on

Isn’t he adorable? Happy birthday, little one!

P.S – Salman, who is busy shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai, in Austria flew across the globe on a 22-hour long flight to celebrate Ahil’s birthday. How sweet of Sallu mama, right?

