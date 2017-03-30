Pratyusha Banerjee’s Ex Rahul Raj Singh wants To File An FIR Against Kamya Punjabi

Sukriti Gumber Mar . 30 . 2017
Rahul Raj Singh, Late Pratyusha Banerjee, Kamya Punjabi

Just a few days before her first death anniversary, Pratyusha Banerjee‘s ex, Rahul Raj Singh and bestie, Kamya Punjabi are embroiled in a heated argument. The two have locked horns over the latter releasing an unseen short film of her late friend on her death anniversary, April 1.

According to a report in DNA, Rahul claims that Kamya has tampered with old videos of Pratyusha to put together the film revolving around heartbreak and depression – the reasons that drove her to suicide. He has also objected to a character intentionally named after him being shown as abusive.

He reportedly wrote in his complaint:

Why was her death anniversary chosen to release the film? It is just for publicity. Pratyusha never made any short film during our relationship. The suicide matter is sub judice, so I request you to lodge an FIR against Kamya Punjabi under sections of IPC and cyber law.

Kamya Punjabi Pratyusha Banerjee Rahul Raj Singh
