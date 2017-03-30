Shah Rukh Khan Just Shared This Photo Of AbRam In A Spider-Man Costume

Spidey fever is kicking up again with the release of the Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer, and it looks like Shah Rukh Khan and his family are feeling it too. The superstar shared a photo of AbRam in what looks like a ball pit, and he’s wearing a Spidey costume while hugging a Spidey stuffed toy while leaning against a Spidey balloon. Phew.

Check it out:

Spidey boom at home. They r coming out of everywhere! On the bright side, at least pizza delivery issue is resolved. pic.twitter.com/DeBccRBuQt — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 29, 2017

Looks like fun, tbh.