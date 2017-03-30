Shah Rukh Khan Just Shared This Photo Of AbRam In A Spider-Man Costume

Rashmi Daryanani Mar . 30 . 2017

Spidey fever is kicking up again with the release of the Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer, and it looks like Shah Rukh Khan and his family are feeling it too. The superstar shared a photo of AbRam in what looks like a ball pit, and he’s wearing a Spidey costume while hugging a Spidey stuffed toy while leaning against a Spidey balloon. Phew.

Check it out:

Looks like fun, tbh.

0
TAGS
Abram Shah Rukh Khan
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Shah Rukh Khan
Mar . 29 . 2017“If I Can Gain From Launching Shah Rukh’s Son, Why Won’t I?” – Asks Karan Johar
Mar . 27 . 2017Guess Which Bollywood Superstar Is Hosting Superwoman In Mumbai?
Mar . 20 . 2017Shah Rukh Khan Is Making A Major Life Change For His Children
Mar . 18 . 2017Shah Rukh Khan Launches Two Brand New Centres At A Leading Hospital In Mumbai
Mar . 16 . 2017Here’s How Shah Rukh Khan Handled The Situation When His Car Ran Over A Photographer’s Foot
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web