Spotted: Anushka Sharma & Esha Gupta’s Comfy Airport Style

Natasha Patel Mar . 30 . 2017

Airport fashion is the number one thing that we look forward to when it comes to celebrity style. Why? Because it gives us a chance to see what our favourite celebs really like to wear, and it shows us how they wear the most basic of pieces keeping the seasonal trend in mind. Recently we spotted Anushka Sharma and Esha Gupta and here’s what they wore:

Anushka Sharma wore a sweatshirt crop top with double toned denims with frayed paneling and a back pack with a super chic chain buckle

Anushka Sharma

Esha Gupta’s all black attire came with a stylish factor as well. The tee was knotted on the corner and grey sneakers gave it an overall sporty look.

Esha Gupta

MMStyleTip:

Always go with basics when it comes to airport style! Less is more, so remember to keep the pieces statement-worthy but easy and breezy as well.

Whose outfit do you like better? Comment below and let us know!

9
TAGS
airport fashion Airport Spotting Anushka Sharma celebrity fashion Esha Gupta
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Anushka Sharma
Mar . 29 . 2017All The Stylish Celebs From The Hello! Hall Of Fame Awards
Mar . 29 . 2017Eye-Catching Beauty Looks From The Hall Of Fame Red Carpet
Mar . 28 . 20179 Times Your Favourite Celebs Dazzled In A Sabyasachi Outfit
Mar . 28 . 201717 Celebrities That Look Amazing Without Makeup
Mar . 25 . 2017The Sexiest Looks From The HT Style Awards’ Red Carpet
Esha Gupta
Mar . 28 . 201717 Celebrities That Look Amazing Without Makeup
Mar . 25 . 2017The Sexiest Looks From The HT Style Awards’ Red Carpet
Mar . 24 . 2017Outfit Inspo For The Weekend From Our Favourite Celebs
Mar . 24 . 201710 Times Ami Patel Styled Your Favourite Celeb Like A Bomb
Jan . 20 . 2017Esha Gupta Looks SO Good From Head To Toe
celebrity fashion
Mar . 29 . 2017Sonam Kapoor & Twinkle Khanna In The EXACT Same Sari
Mar . 29 . 2017All The Stylish Celebs From The Hello! Hall Of Fame Awards
Mar . 28 . 2017Check Out The Amazing Details On Yami Gautam’s Outfit
Mar . 28 . 2017Taapsee Pannu Gives Us Major Style Inspo With These 7 #OOTDs
Mar . 28 . 20177 Times We Spotted Our Favourite Celebs Twinning
airport fashion
Mar . 20 . 2017Deepika Padukone Doesn’t Mess Around When It Comes To Airport Style
Oct . 15 . 2016Saiyami Kher’s Casual Style Is Just As Easy-Going As Ours!
Oct . 12 . 2016Deepika Padukone Shows Off A Sexy Bralette In The Most Casual Way!
Oct . 6 . 2016Kareena Kapoor’s Airport Look Is Giving Us All The Feels!
Sep . 19 . 2016Kangana Ranaut Wore Two Epic Monochrome Outfits In One Day
More Fashion
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web