Spotted: Anushka Sharma & Esha Gupta’s Comfy Airport Style

Airport fashion is the number one thing that we look forward to when it comes to celebrity style. Why? Because it gives us a chance to see what our favourite celebs really like to wear, and it shows us how they wear the most basic of pieces keeping the seasonal trend in mind. Recently we spotted Anushka Sharma and Esha Gupta and here’s what they wore:

Anushka Sharma wore a sweatshirt crop top with double toned denims with frayed paneling and a back pack with a super chic chain buckle

Anushka Sharma

Esha Gupta’s all black attire came with a stylish factor as well. The tee was knotted on the corner and grey sneakers gave it an overall sporty look.

Esha Gupta

MMStyleTip:

Always go with basics when it comes to airport style! Less is more, so remember to keep the pieces statement-worthy but easy and breezy as well.

Whose outfit do you like better? Comment below and let us know!