The Revival Of The Corset

The corset first became popular in the 16th century and was worn highly worn during the Victorian era. Believe it or not, it’s here AGAIN and we’re loving the revamped version is this look. Corsets were typically worn as an inner garment but these super stylish celebrities are showing off a version of their own and we love it.
Kendall Jenner
Kylie Jenner
Kim Kardashian
Gigi Hadid
From layering it over a blazer to over trench, sporting it over a dress, these celebrities are using their creativity to the best potential to nail this trend.
We are loving this style and can’t wait to try it out.