The Revival Of The Corset

Sanaa Shah Mar . 30 . 2017

The corset first became popular in the 16th century and was worn highly worn during the Victorian era. Believe it or not, it’s here AGAIN and we’re loving the revamped version is this look. Corsets were typically worn as an inner garment but these super stylish celebrities are showing off a version of their own and we love it.

Kendall Jenner

honored to be a judge for the LVMH young designers!

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Kylie Jenner

🍬

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Kim Kardashian

I love this @vogueaustralia shoot! Thank you @centenera for styling this so perfectly!!! ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

My Australian Vogue shoot has me missing Australia, I need to come back soon 🐨

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Gigi Hadid

Thank you @luigiandiango & @anna_dello_russo for one of my favorite cover stories!!!!!! ❤️ @voguejapan

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

yesterday 🕶

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

From layering it over a blazer to over trench, sporting it over a dress, these celebrities are using their creativity to the best potential to nail this trend.

We are loving this style and can’t wait to try it out.

Click here to shop this trend

