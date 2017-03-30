The Revival Of The Corset

The corset first became popular in the 16th century and was worn highly worn during the Victorian era. Believe it or not, it’s here AGAIN and we’re loving the revamped version is this look. Corsets were typically worn as an inner garment but these super stylish celebrities are showing off a version of their own and we love it.

Kendall Jenner

honored to be a judge for the LVMH young designers! A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Mar 3, 2017 at 4:15am PST

Kylie Jenner

🍬 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 22, 2017 at 4:01pm PST

Kim Kardashian

I love this @vogueaustralia shoot! Thank you @centenera for styling this so perfectly!!! ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 21, 2016 at 3:09am PDT

My Australian Vogue shoot has me missing Australia, I need to come back soon 🐨 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 22, 2016 at 1:51am PDT

Gigi Hadid

Thank you @luigiandiango & @anna_dello_russo for one of my favorite cover stories!!!!!! ❤️ @voguejapan A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Oct 20, 2016 at 5:47pm PDT

yesterday 🕶 A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Sep 23, 2016 at 3:34am PDT

From layering it over a blazer to over trench, sporting it over a dress, these celebrities are using their creativity to the best potential to nail this trend.

We are loving this style and can’t wait to try it out.

Click here to shop this trend