This Popular Actress LOVES To Comment On Ranveer Singh’s Instagram Photos!

Ranveer Singh is one of the most loved stars, not only by the audiences but also by his peers in the movie industry. While he is considered one of the best actors in Bollywood by most people, a particular actress loves to comment on his Instagram photos. Nope, we’re not talking about Deepika Padukone, but popular Marathi film actress Amruta Khanvilkar.

Apart from being a star in Marathi cinema, Amruta has also appeared in some Hindi movies like Phoonk and Himmatwala. She and her husband Himmanshoo A. Malhotra are also winners of the 7th season of Nach Baliye. Being a well-known celebrity herself, it’s rather endearing to see how open she is about her love for Ranveer!

She can’t handle Rastafarian Ranveer! (But who can?)

His Durex commercial makes her blush <3

Govinda seems to have no effect on her.

She can’t help it you guys!

But really, who can?

Stop it, Ranveer.

Basically Amruta is me, just more vocal. They should totally do a movie together!