WATCH: Jennifer Winget Looks Hot AF While Doing Pole Dance

Jennifer Winget is currently playing an obsessed lover, Maya, in Sony TV’s Behyadh, who is madly in love with Arjun, played by Kushal Tandon. The current plot has taken a leap of 3 years and shows Arjun realising that Maya is a psychopath.

He wants to get rid of her, but Maya is unwilling to let go of him. Therefore, Maya takes on the role of a seductress to win him back, and also teach him a lesson for talking to his BFF/lover, Saanjh (Aneri Vajani). She pole dances to the song, Manali Trance – and goodness, she looks so hot while at it!

Take a look!

A girls gotta do what a girls gotta do… especially when she's a girl named #Maya. The things we do for love… Screening tonight on #Beyhadh , watch Maya's next manoeuver to lure Arjun. A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on Mar 29, 2017 at 12:58am PDT

Whoa!