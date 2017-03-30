WATCH: Jennifer Winget Looks Hot AF While Doing Pole Dance

Jennifer Winget is currently playing an obsessed lover, Maya, in Sony TV’s Behyadh, who is madly in love with Arjun, played by Kushal Tandon. The current plot has taken a leap of 3 years and shows Arjun realising that Maya is a psychopath.
He wants to get rid of her, but Maya is unwilling to let go of him. Therefore, Maya takes on the role of a seductress to win him back, and also teach him a lesson for talking to his BFF/lover, Saanjh (Aneri Vajani). She pole dances to the song, Manali Trance – and goodness, she looks so hot while at it!
Take a look!
Whoa!