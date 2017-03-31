9 Ways Kanika Kapoor Is One Of The Hottest Bollywood Moms

While most of the world cannot get enough of Kanika Kapoor‘s soulful sound, the fashion team at the MissMalini HQs can’t stop refreshing her Instagram feed for the coolest looks. Being a momma of three hasn’t stopped Kanika’s IG from being filled with style that any fashionista would lust after. From street fashion to high-end luxury items, to even the basics of pairing, Ms Kapoor’s fashion proves that she is one of the stylish Bollywood mommas we take inspiration from!

1. Fendi accessory with her Hermes Birkin

2. Making an all-black OOTD looks so chic (Don’t miss the pom-pom on the hat)

3. Dior never looked this cute

4. Long denim blazers are such a WIN

5. Beach style on point from the crochet dress to the funky bag and a cute pair of flats

6. Layering up with a trench coat and Louis Vuitton sling

7. Kim K? Naa, it’s Kanika K

8. Keeping it simple but statement-worthy with the long-line frayed, open jacket

9. Looking chic and badass after being announced as the ambassador for IWC watches

Which outfit do you like the most?