This Bollywood Actor Just Found Out His Marriage Was Null After Being Married For 20 Years!

Sukriti Gumber Mar . 31 . 2017
Deepak Tijori

Bollywood director and actor, Deepak Tijori recently found out that his 20-year long marriage was null. He was married to Shivani Tomar for 2 decades and they also have a 20-year old daughter, Samara. Unfortunately, differences erupted between the couple after Shivani suspected him of cheating on her.

Soon after, she asked Deepak to move out of their home and also demanded maintanence from him under the 125 CRPC. Following this, Deepak consulted a lawyer and they found out that Shivani had never divorced her first husband, making their marriage null. Deepak has now filed a counter case against her for nulled marriage, and the case is being heard in a Bandra family court.

A source close to Deepak told SpotboyE:

Shivani’s marriage to Deepak is null and void if she hadn’t divorced her first husband. So why should Deepak maintain her cost of living? Samara is not a minor, she is 20 years old. So she doesn’t qualify for maintenance. As far as her relationship with her father goes, it’s nice, but tilted in favour of Shivani. Samara is closer to Shivani than to Deepak.

Well. This is really twisted.

