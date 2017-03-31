Guidebook: 6 Ways To Get More Comfortable When You’re On Your Period

Getting comfortable on your period

Having your period can be an extremely uncomfortable experience. The physical symptoms, coupled with the emotional ones, can really wreak havoc on you and make those days particularly difficult. Having said that, your period doesn’t have to hold you back at all. While it may never be completely a breeze, there are – thankfully! – a few steps you can take to make the experience as comfortable as possible.

1. Use a warm compress

Heat can be one of the most comforting things when you’re struggling with cramps. A hot water bag or an electric pad can provide some quick relief, taking your mind off the annoying pain and giving you a chance to relax – or get on with your work.

2. Switch to a more comfortable pad

Your period can be annoying enough as it is, so one of the most important things you can do is switch to a more comfortable pad. That’s why we’re kicked about the Whisper Ultra Soft – it’s the quality you expect from Whisper, with added benefits: it’s 2x softer on your skin, and extra-absorbent. Feeling comfortable with the pad you’re wearing just helps you get on with your life and be freer.

3. Consider increasing magnesium

Studies suggest that getting more dietary magnesium is a promising treatment for cramps, so look at adding some more to your diet while on your period and in the days leading up to it. Opt for foods that are rich in magnesium, like dark leafy greens, pumpkin seeds, avocado, certain fruit (strawberries and bananas), and – rejoice! – dark chocolate. It may also be worth discussing with your doctor whether magnesium supplements will work for you, since many of us tend to be deficient in this essential mineral.

4. Get some exercise in, even if you don’t want to go hard

Sometimes, all you really want to do is plop down on your couch and not get off. However, enough evidence suggests that you should move a little while you’re on your period. Having said that, if you’re not feeling up to your usual gym routine, you don’t need to go all-out. Don’t beat yourself up about taking some time off from the gym if you feel like you need it, but do try to get some exercise in regardless – even a light stroll, some easy movements or stretches can help get you out of your funk. (Those of you practice yoga may even find it useful to practice some movements to help relieve discomfort.) As always, though, listen to your body!

5. Eat right

Yep, it’s tempting to go for the junk, but keep in mind that it may make you feel worse. If you’re struggling with bloating – agggh, that annoying bloating! – then avoid things like sugar and carbonation. Focus on leafy grains, as they contain iron, which gets lost during menstruation. A high-percentage dark chocolate can help with the cravings and provide some magnesium. And if you’re having a problem with digestion, as many women do during their period, then look at incorporating more yogurt into your diet – the live cultures help promote healthy digestion.

6. Take some time out to relax

Honestly, that time of the month can really take a toll on you – not just because of the physical symptoms, but the emotional ones too. (Raise your hand if you agree that mood swings are the absolute worrrst.) So ensure you spend some time taking care of yourself. Do things you enjoy, rest, exercise (hello, endorphins), take some time out to binge on your favourite shows, and just generally engage in a lot of self-care. Remember to make yourself a priority!



