Here’s How Ranbir Kapoor Lost The 10 Kilos He Gained For Sanjay Dutt’s Biopic

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is neck deep in Raju Hirani‘s much sought after biopic on Sanjay Dutt. In order to get into the skin of his character, the actor gained a few kilos. However, Ranbir is now on his way back to look leaner and fitter.

Ranbir’s trainer, Kunal Gir told DNA that he managed to maintain the various looks through workouts and diets. He said:

We’re being careful so it isn’t harmful to his body. Crash diets and rigorous exercises usually take a toll. Ranbir has cut down on the number of meals (from six to four), out of which one meal is zero-carb. He also doesn’t have his 3 am protein shake anymore. Sometimes, he also follows the high-intensity, travel training cardio session when he needs to look leaner. It reduces puffiness. It’s a 10-hour cardio session which is wrapped in 30 minutes. I turn off the treadmill and he continues running on it. It’s extremely taxing with 40-second breaks in between. But I have learned the hard way that one needs to focus on one’s exit strategy — what comes after you lose the weight gained. To lose muscle is the easiest thing to do.

Acting is not an easy job, you guys!