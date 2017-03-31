Jacqueline Fernandez Shows Some Major Skin In This Sheer Gown

There’s no denying that black is the most red carpet worthy colour especially when you mix the right texture with it. Jacqueline Fernandez did just that, last night. Spotted in an all-black ensemble featuring sheer and lace skirt from Tarun Tahiliani, she looked super fierce. Celebrity stylist Chandini Whabi picked out some fierce jewellery; choker from Swarovski and earrings & ring from Aurelle. A box clutch from Christian Louboutin and a pair of Gucci heels completes her look for the night.

We’re in love with this look Jacq! Are you guys?