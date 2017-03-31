Karan Johar Wants This Actress To Play Twinkle Khanna’s Role In His Biopic

Team MissMalini Mar . 31 . 2017
Karan Johar, Twinkle Khanna

Childhood BFFs, Karan Johar and Twinkle Khanna’s affection for each other was quite evident when the latter was a guest on Koffee with Karan Season 5. The two often speak about their love for each other – and KJo even revealed how he had a huge crush on Twinkle when they were kids.

Alia Bhatt

At the recently held Hello! Hall of Fame Awards 2017, Karan said that if ever a biopic is made on his life, he would love Alia Bhatt to play Twinkle’s character. He even referred to Alia as his “second daughter and third child”. How cute! When Alia was asked about this, she said that she might end up playing Hiroo Johar’s part. To this, Karan said that Alia wasn’t “Sindhi enough” to play his mother’s part.

Would you like to see Alia in Twinkle’s shoes? We are sure she would nail it! Agree much?

Alia Bhatt Karan Johar Twinkle Khanna
