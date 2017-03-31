Need A Fun Weekend Plan?

Hrishitaa Sharma Mar . 31 . 2017

It’s Friday and we all need a little well-deserved downtime. While Sundays are for lazy brunches, Saturdays are to gather your squad and take on the night with your unfiltered awesomeness. A bunch of cool guys from Nagpur who have broken stereotypes and made a mark in their fields, are going to take you on a fun-filled, fashion rendezvous. All the details are below.

Jason Arland
Jason Arland

The event: Woo-Men is a great platform to discuss about anything you want from fashion to gender equality with like-minded people. Join the panel discussion of experts from the field of fashion, makeup artistry and media over some fun drinks and groovy music! We’re going to be there. Are you?

1
TAGS
celebrity style Jason Arland makeup
COMMENTS
Related Stories
celebrity style
Mar . 31 . 2017Jacqueline Fernandez Shows Some Major Skin In This Sheer Gown
Mar . 31 . 20179 Ways Kanika Kapoor Is One Of The Hottest Bollywood Moms
Mar . 31 . 2017Deepika Padukone Loves A Good Thigh-High Slit
Mar . 30 . 2017The Revival Of The Corset
Mar . 30 . 2017Alia Bhatt Brings Sexy Back On The Grazia Cover
Jason Arland
Aug . 9 . 2016Sarah Jane Dias Redefined The Phrase ‘Suit Up’
Aug . 6 . 2016Sarah Jane Dias’ Look Is Straight Up Chic!
More Fashion
Deepika Padukone

Fashion

Deepika Padukone Loves A Good Thigh-High Slit
Mar . 31 . 2017
0

Fashion

The Revival Of The Corset
Mar . 30 . 2017
2
Alia Bhatt for Grazia | Image source: @grazia

Fashion

Alia Bhatt Brings Sexy Back On The Grazia Cover
Mar . 30 . 2017
6
Sushmita Sen

Fashion

We're Loving Sushmita Sen's 'Lady In Red' Look
Mar . 30 . 2017
3
Monica Dogra

Fashion

We Need To Get Our Hands On Monica Dogra's Tasseled Lehenga
Mar . 30 . 2017
6
Anushka Sharma

Fashion

Spotted: Anushka Sharma & Esha Gupta's Comfy Airport Style
Mar . 30 . 2017
17

Lifestyle

5 Classy Bespoke Shoe Brands
Mar . 29 . 2017
5
Travel bag | Instagram : @karunaezara

Fashion

Travel In Style With These Statement Bags
Mar . 29 . 2017
4
Varun Dhawan in Brooks Brothers, Thomas Pink and O’Keeffe at the 2017 Hello! Hall of Fame Awards (Photo courtesy | Viral Bhayani)

Fashion

Varun Dhawan Just Strutted Into Our Style Hall of Fame
Mar . 29 . 2017
11
Cold shoulder trend | Instagram : @stephlovesstyle

Fashion

The Year Of The Shoulder
Mar . 29 . 2017
4
Twinkle Khanna & Sonam Kapoor

Fashion

Sonam Kapoor & Twinkle Khanna In The EXACT Same Sari
Mar . 29 . 2017
46
Priyanka Chopra | Image: Instagram @Priyankadaily

Fashion

Priyanka Chopra Steals The Spotlight At CinemaCon In This Asymmetrical Dress
Mar . 29 . 2017
26
VIEW MORE