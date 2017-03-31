Need A Fun Weekend Plan?

It’s Friday and we all need a little well-deserved downtime. While Sundays are for lazy brunches, Saturdays are to gather your squad and take on the night with your unfiltered awesomeness. A bunch of cool guys from Nagpur who have broken stereotypes and made a mark in their fields, are going to take you on a fun-filled, fashion rendezvous. All the details are below.

Jason Arland

The event: Woo-Men is a great platform to discuss about anything you want from fashion to gender equality with like-minded people. Join the panel discussion of experts from the field of fashion, makeup artistry and media over some fun drinks and groovy music! We’re going to be there. Are you?