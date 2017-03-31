Selena Gomez Matched Her Accessories To Her Makeup—And Looked SO Good

Natasha Patel Mar . 31 . 2017

For the premier of her new Netflix show; 13 Reasons Why, Selena Gomez served up some major beauty inspiration! The Good For You songstress wore a stunning orange off-shoulder Oscar de la Renta strapless bandage number that featured a tulip skirt.

But what was unmissable weren’t those long legs in the short dress, it was her fab pairing of her drop-down earrings with her minimal eye makeup. Makeup artist Hung Vanngo created an eyeshadow colour that matched her dress and the earrings to perfection!

Selena’s statement liner seemed to have been missing but that’s not a worry because we love how he added lots of lashes and mascara to the eyes which brought focus to the smokey orange eyeshadow!

Would you try this look? Let us know in the comments below!

celebrity beauty Hung Vanngo Makeup inspiration Selena Gomez
