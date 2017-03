Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor has always maintained that she’s not going to talk about her personal life in the media and has stood by that. However, reportedly she’s dating businessmen Anand Ahuja for a while now and is in a very happy relationship with him. Anand posted a cool photo of his girlfriend on his Instagram and we have to say, Sonam looks like a badass in her power suit.