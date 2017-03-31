The Teaser Of Meri Pyaari Bindu Will Remind You Of The One That Got Away

Swagata Dam Mar . 31 . 2017

Two of my most favourite Bollywood youngsters – Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana are romancing each other in Meri Pyaari Bindu. Naturally, I cannot wait to witness their chemistry. I remember seeing them hosting the Stardust awards together a couple of years ago and I’ve been wanting to see them together on celluloid ever since. And now, it’s finally happening. Here’s the teaser of their upcoming movie under the prestigious YRF banner.

I *LOVE LOVE LOVE* THIS! Maybe it’s Ayushmann’s narration, maybe it’s the song in the background, maybe it’s Pari’s cuteness – or maybe it’s the overall feeling that the teaser imbibed in me but I just cannot wait to watch this.

