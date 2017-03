Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma

The untitled project of Imtiaz Ali starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma has been creating a lot of buzz ever since it went on floors. The film was initially titled The Ring, but then went on to be re-titled Rehnuma.

However, the title has been changed yet again, and as per reports, the film is now being called Raula, which means noise in Punjabi. However, there is no official confirmation on the third title as well.

Let’s hope Imtiaz Ali figures out a title soon enough!