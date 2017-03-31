This Director Just Took A Low Dig At Shah Rukh Khan

Sukriti Gumber Mar . 31 . 2017
Raees vs Kaabil

Friday clashes at the Box Office are usually unpleasant, unwanted and at the same time, unavoidable. Director Sanjay Gupta‘s Kaabil starring Hrithik Roshan released this year at the same time as Shah Rukh Khan‘s Raees.

Shah Rukh Khan

Although the two parties maintained cordial relations with each other, producer Rakesh Roshan cried foul on the release day, saying the makers of Raees had grabbed more screens by unfair means. Now, SRK’s next with Imtiaz Ali, which was slated to release on Independence Day, is also facing a clash. This time, against Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar‘s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. 

Sanjay Gupta recently tweeted a cryptic message where he mentioned Karma – and it was clearly a dig at Shah Rukh. Check it out here:

Source: Twitter

However, the director has now deleted the tweet after facing backlash from SRK fans. Your thoughts?

