This Ex-Roadie Is Weaving Magic In Her Instagram Photos

Remember Suzanna Mukherjee from the sixth season of MTV Roadies? Well, I just happened to come across her Instagram profile today and I must say, she looks rather gorgeous in her pictures. The half Bengali and half Russian pretty lass is now an actress. Here are some of her photos.

@amitkhannaphotography @makeupbyanshu #amitkhannaphotography #photography #candid📷 #style #actorslife #moodshots #blackandwhite A post shared by Suzanna Mukherjee (@suzannamukherjee) on Mar 23, 2017 at 5:49am PDT

@amitkhannaphotography @makeupbyanshu #suzannamukherjee #actor #amitkhannaphotography #photography #candid #live #love A post shared by Suzanna Mukherjee (@suzannamukherjee) on Mar 11, 2017 at 5:23am PST

The calm before the … @amitkhannaphotography @makeupbyanshu #workmode #SuzannaMukherjee #amitkhannaphotography #live #love A post shared by Suzanna Mukherjee (@suzannamukherjee) on Mar 9, 2017 at 11:19pm PST

#suzannamukherjee #amitkhannaphotography #makeupbyanshu #randomshots A post shared by Suzanna Mukherjee (@suzannamukherjee) on Mar 11, 2017 at 1:36am PST

Gorgeous!