This Ex-Roadie Is Weaving Magic In Her Instagram Photos

Remember Suzanna Mukherjee from the sixth season of MTV Roadies? Well, I just happened to come across her Instagram profile today and I must say, she looks rather gorgeous in her pictures. The half Bengali and half Russian pretty lass is now an actress. Here are some of her photos.
My all time fav pic @suzannamukherjee @rishabskhanna @lasha_designs photography @amitkhannaphotography #india #indian #instapic #instacool #instagood #picofday #picoftheday #pictureoftheday #amitkhanna #amitkhannaphotography #sexy #swag #style #saree#desi#follow #fashion #fashionblog #girl #girls #hot #love #life #cute#bollywood @amitkhannaphotography
On popular demand another indianess of @suzannamukherjee photography @amitkhannaphotography #india #indian #instapic #instacool #instagood #picofday #picoftheday #pictureoftheday #amitkhanna #amitkhannaphotography #sexy #swag #style #desi #fashion #fashionblog #girl #girls #love #life #cute#innocent @amitkhannaphotography
Gorgeous!