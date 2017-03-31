This Ex-Roadie Is Weaving Magic In Her Instagram Photos

Swagata Dam Mar . 31 . 2017

Remember Suzanna Mukherjee from the sixth season of MTV Roadies? Well, I just happened to come across her Instagram profile today and I must say, she looks rather gorgeous in her pictures. The half Bengali and half Russian pretty lass is now an actress. Here are some of her photos.

@amitkhannaphotography @makeupbyanshu #amitkhannaphotography #photography #candid📷 #style #actorslife #moodshots #blackandwhite

A post shared by Suzanna Mukherjee (@suzannamukherjee) on

@amitkhannaphotography @makeupbyanshu #suzannamukherjee #actor #amitkhannaphotography #photography #candid #live #love

A post shared by Suzanna Mukherjee (@suzannamukherjee) on

The calm before the … @amitkhannaphotography @makeupbyanshu #workmode #SuzannaMukherjee #amitkhannaphotography #live #love

A post shared by Suzanna Mukherjee (@suzannamukherjee) on

#suzannamukherjee #amitkhannaphotography #makeupbyanshu #randomshots

A post shared by Suzanna Mukherjee (@suzannamukherjee) on

Gorgeous!

5
TAGS
MTV Roadies Suzanna Mukherjee
COMMENTS
Related Stories
MTV Roadies
Feb . 3 . 2017You Can’t Miss This Powerful Short Film Featuring A Popular Ex-Roadies Contestant
Jan . 24 . 2017This Ex-Roadies Contestant Is Slaying With Her Sexy Instagram Photos
Nov . 29 . 2016Guess Which Hottie is Going To Host This Season Of MTV Roadies
Aug . 3 . 2016These Ex-Roadies Contestants Are Dating Each Other In Real Life!
Feb . 8 . 2016Photo Diary: Neha Dhupia Begins Her MTV Roadies X4 Journey As A Team Leader!
More Television
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web