This TV Actress’ Latest Photoshoot Is Too Hot To Handle

Just a while ago, I had shared some super hot photos of TV diva Karishma Sharma from her Instagram page. And this morning, I came across a couple of her new pictures clicked by photographer Amit Khanna, where she looks sexier than ever. Check these out.
Good night @karishmasharma22 mua and hair @makeupbyanshu styling @lasha_designs photography @amitkhannaphotography #india #indian #instapic #innocent #instagood #picofday #picoftheday #pictureoftheday #amitkhanna #amitkhannaphotography #sexy #swag #style #swimsuit #hot #love #girl #girls #life #vogue #gq @voguemagazine @vogueindia @maxim.india @amitkhannaphotography
Bringing sexy back my lovely girl @karishmasharma22 mua and hair @makeupbyanshu styling @lasha_designs thank u Amrita photography @amitkhannaphotography #india #indian #instapic #innocent #instagood #picofday #picoftheday #pictureoftheday #amitkhanna #amitkhannaphotography #sexy #swag #style #swimsuit #fit #fashion #fashionblog #fitnessmotivation #girl #girls #bollywood #hot #love #life #vogue @voguemagazine @maxim.india @amitkhannaphotography
Sizzling!