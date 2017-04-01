23 Times We Wanted To Raid Shilpa Shetty’s Wardrobe

Natasha Patel Apr . 1 . 2017

1. That yellow with blue and white panelled Goyard handbag

Headed to SriLanka on a work commitment:) always nice to have @rajkundra9 along 😘#workwithpleasure #traveldiaries #familyfirst

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@officialshilpashetty) on

2. Matching workout clothes

Just felt like posing..ha ha 😁outside my hotel in Colombo😬#traveldiaries #srilanka #workwithpleasure #gratitude

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@officialshilpashetty) on

3. Chic skater dress

4. Belted sari

5. Striped wrap top with metallic slide-ons

6. Gatsby-like dress

In Goa for an event last night styled by @surilyg and hair by @amitthakur26 #vintagestyle #hairdo #newstyle

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@officialshilpashetty) on

7. Cinderella-like gown

8. Slogan sweatshirts

Happy Women's day to all you lovely ladies.. not needed to say "Celebrate yourself everyday" 😘#womensday #proudlyfeminist

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@officialshilpashetty) on

9. Velvet over layers

10. Ruby red asymmetrical dress

11. Super cool tinted sunnies

Snow!! Chicago done .. headed to Dallas😅 #traveldiaries #earlymorning #freezing

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@officialshilpashetty) on

12. Sophisticated trench coat

13. This Amit Aggarwal jacket

14. High waisted, flared jeans

Styled by @sanjanabatra wearing a @dhruvkapoor ensemble. All set to see the Orlando Magic play😁 #jaihomagic #indiaday

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@officialshilpashetty) on

15. Perfect distressed denims

16. Floral printed tie-up jacket

17. Wearing high-street looking high-fashion

At an event today wearing jacket by @riverisland , Belt @bananarepublic jeans by @topshop shoes @sergiorossi #workmode #comfychic

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@officialshilpashetty) on

18. Birkin and coral-coloured strap-ons

Off to an event in Ranchi.. Simple chic😬wearing @Ritukumar #workmode #understated #indowestern

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@officialshilpashetty) on

19. Graphic Kurt Geiger heels

Yesterdays look, skirt #Set , @H&M bodysuit , shoes @KurtGeiger #stylediaries #shoeaddict #skirtingaround

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@officialshilpashetty) on

20. Bodice pants and a contrasting crop top

21. Embroidered, high-neck sari blouse

22. The bright fuchsia earrings from Valliyan

23. Statement-worthy pants from Lola by Suman B

Styled by @sanjanabatra for my Book launch wearing @lolabysumanb , jewellery @minerali_store and bag is @furla

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@officialshilpashetty) on

Phew! That was just a few we loved…which were you faves?

0
celebrity fashion Celebrity Spotting celebrity style Shilpa Shetty Kundra
