23 Times We Wanted To Raid Shilpa Shetty’s Wardrobe

1. That yellow with blue and white panelled Goyard handbag
2. Matching workout clothes
3. Chic skater dress
4. Belted sari
5. Striped wrap top with metallic slide-ons
6. Gatsby-like dress
7. Cinderella-like gown
8. Slogan sweatshirts
9. Velvet over layers
10. Ruby red asymmetrical dress
11. Super cool tinted sunnies
12. Sophisticated trench coat
13. This Amit Aggarwal jacket
14. High waisted, flared jeans
15. Perfect distressed denims
16. Floral printed tie-up jacket
17. Wearing high-street looking high-fashion
18. Birkin and coral-coloured strap-ons
19. Graphic Kurt Geiger heels
20. Bodice pants and a contrasting crop top
21. Embroidered, high-neck sari blouse
22. The bright fuchsia earrings from Valliyan
23. Statement-worthy pants from Lola by Suman B
Phew! That was just a few we loved…which were you faves?