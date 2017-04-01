This Bollywood Actress Is Dating A Hotshot Investment Banker

Swagata Dam Apr . 1 . 2017

Remember Pooja Gupta – the hottie from F.A.L.TU and Go Goa Gone? Well, it seems the actress-model is dating a hotshot investment banker, Varun Talukdar. Both their Facebook profiles are filled with their adorable couple photos. And going by the comments below them, their friends cannot get over how cute they are together. Here are some pictures of the gorgeous duo.

Exit
Pooja Gupta and Varun Talukdar | Source: Facebook |
Pooja Gupta and Varun Talukdar | Source: Facebook |
Pooja Gupta and Varun Talukdar | Source: Facebook |
Pooja Gupta and Varun Talukdar | Source: Facebook |
Pooja Gupta and Varun Talukdar | Source: Facebook |
Pooja Gupta and Varun Talukdar | Source: Facebook |
Pooja Gupta and Varun Talukdar | Source: Facebook |
Pooja Gupta and Varun Talukdar | Source: Facebook |
Pooja Gupta and Varun Talukdar | Source: Facebook |
Pooja Gupta and Varun Talukdar | Source: Facebook |
Pooja Gupta and Varun Talukdar | Source: Facebook |
Pooja Gupta and Varun Talukdar | Source: Facebook |
Pooja Gupta and Varun Talukdar | Source: Facebook |

This guy i tell you @varuntalukdar 🙃

A post shared by Puja Gupta (@iampujagupta) on

Don’t they make a super fine couple?

12
TAGS
Pooja Gupta
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Pooja Gupta
May . 8 . 2013Kunal Kemmu, Pooja Gupta & Anand Tiwari Go Mad!
Oct . 10 . 2012Exclusive: Behind the Scenes – Photoshoot of ‘Shortcut Romeo’
Mar . 1 . 2012Bollywood Gossip: Neil Nitin Mukesh Has Got Girl Trouble!
More Bollywood

Bollywood

Photos: The Bachchan Family At A Big Fat Indian Wedding
Apr . 1 . 2017
0

Bollywood

Sachin Tendulkar To Turn Singer - Here's Which Bollywood Celeb He'll Be Singing Alongside
Apr . 1 . 2017
0
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Bollywood

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh's Wedding Date Has Finally Been Announced!
Apr . 1 . 2017
0

Bollywood

All You Need To Know About Huma Qureshi's New Diet & Fitness Plan
Apr . 1 . 2017
0
Source: SpotboyE.com

Bollywood

Harshvardhan Kapoor Posted & Deleted This Photo Of A "Loved One" - And Everyone Thinks It's Sara Ali Khan
Apr . 1 . 2017
60

Bollywood

Mahira Khan Just Shared This Adorable Photo Of Her Son
Apr . 1 . 2017
3

Bollywood

Sonam Kapoor's Boyfriend Just Shared This Cool Photo Of Hers
Mar . 31 . 2017
28

Bollywood

This Director Just Took A Low Dig At Shah Rukh Khan
Mar . 31 . 2017
23

Bollywood

The Teaser Of Meri Pyaari Bindu Will Remind You Of The One That Got Away
Mar . 31 . 2017
8

Bollywood

The Title Of Imtiaz Ali’s Next Starring Shah Rukh Khan And Anushka Sharma Has Been Changed Again!
Mar . 31 . 2017
12

Bollywood

Guess Which Bollywood Actress Is Making A Comeback With A Web Series
Mar . 31 . 2017
11

Bollywood

Karan Johar Wants This Actress To Play Twinkle Khanna's Role In His Biopic
Mar . 31 . 2017
79
VIEW MORE